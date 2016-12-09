Sexual assault support more accessible
Students, staff and faculty now have better access to information and resources for victims of sexual misconduct.
Black sorority is new chapter in LV experience
Greek life at La Verne is different than the expectations set by the media, and some other universities – partly because La Verne is a relatively small university.
$6 million grant will boost STEM
Associate Professor of Biology and Director of La Verne Experience Kat Weaver, the Office of Sponsored Research and a team of faculty members received a Title III – Hispanic Serving Institution grant of $6 million from the Department of Education to help Latino students in the science, technology, engineering and mathematic fields.
Hybrid classes to increase
The Board of Trustees approved the allocation of a portion of University of La Verne’s year-end reserves for the development of online-hybrid courses.
Makeup can’t erase emotional scars
When women become victims of domestic violence, many are already reluctant to come forward and report it. Sadly, the norm is to hide it even from family and close friends and let the perpetrator get away with it, while she has to live with the emotional and often physical burdens of the episode.
Professor explores nanoscience
Ricardo Morales, associate professor of chemistry, presented his recent research “Tales From Nano: What We Can Learn From This Tiny Scale” Tuesday in the President’s Dining Room.
Teal ribbons raise awareness
Teal ribbons on various door knobs and handles across campus are to raise awareness about sexual assault via the Teal Ribbon Campaign.
Allison brings law to classroom
Thomas Allison, assistant debate coach and mock trial head coach, juggles his job as an attorney for the law offices of Allison and Jones and teaching at the University of the La Verne
Building on history
Tiffany-Paige Hernandez, junior political science major, presents “From Victorian Hotel to Parking Palace,” for the oral history lecture series Monday in the President’s Dining Room.
Considering post-election climate
As the University Chaplain, Zandra Wagoner has strengthened her mission to create a diverse and inclusive campus community following the presidential election and upcoming transition to uncertain times.