Main Menu

Navigation

  • Arellano breaks receptions record
    The record for most receptions in the Leopards’ football program for 33 years was 123 – until senior wide receiver Alex Arellano decided to change it.

$6 million grant will boost STEM

By Emily Lau on December 9, 2016 in News

Associate Professor of Biology and Director of La Verne Experience Kat Weaver, the Office of Sponsored Research and a team of faculty members received a Title III – Hispanic Serving Institution grant of $6 million from the Department of Education to help Latino students in the science, technology, engineering and mathematic fields.

Continue Reading 0
Tiffany-Paige Hernandez, junior political science major, presents “From Victorian Hotel to Parking Palace,” for the oral history lecture series Monday in the President’s Dining Room. Hernandez’s presentation included a history of the buildings around the University of La Verne campus. It also included information about the campus master plan based on an interview with Chip West, former assistant vice president of facilities and space management. / photo by Meghan Attaway

Building on history

By Meghan Attaway on December 9, 2016 in News

Tiffany-Paige Hernandez, junior political science major, presents “From Victorian Hotel to Parking Palace,” for the oral history lecture series Monday in the President’s Dining Room.

Continue Reading 0