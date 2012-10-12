Bonita band fundraises and feeds with Food Truck Mania

Alex Forbess

Bonita High School needed an ingenious plan to raise money for some programs and after a quick brainstorm, the answer was so simple that they could smell it: call in the food trucks.

This was how Bonita’s first food truck event, Food Truck Mania, came to be, which was used as a fundraising event to gain support for the high school’s marching band and color guard, Oct. 6.

Yvette Call, who is in charge of fundraising events for Bonita, believed that having this event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. would allow residents, students and parents enjoy the six food trucks presented while helping a great cause.

“This [food truck event] is such a food-craze now and this would be a great way to fundraise,” Call said. “A lot of other schools are doing this, so we thought we should catch up with the trend.”

After hearing Bonita’s financial situation, Fred Duran, owner of Freddy’s Food Court, sent an email to all available food trucks in Southern California to help.

Curious bystanders had numerous options to choose from, whether it was eating a gourmet meal from Rounds Premium Burger or enjoying a dessert from My Delight Cupcakery.

Jodie Supia, resident from La Verne, brought her son, to this event and had said one word after sampling a breakfast cupcake: amazing.

The image of a light, fluffy buttermilk cupcake sprinkled with bits of applewood smoked bacon and maple frosting got the Supia’s admiration and they said they enjoyed every bite.

“It was just so bomb,” Bonita student Guy Supia said. “It was like eating a pancake but with bacon crammed in it.”

Another dish the Supia family enjoyed was a massive tray of House Cut French Fries from Round Premium Burger. These fresh-made fries not only satisfied Julia Supia’s appetite but gave her something extra—a trip to memory lane.

“Before my mother passed away four years ago, she would make these amazing homemade fries,” Jodie Supia said. “Eating these fries made me feel right at home.”

The Supia’s ordered two more breakfast cakes before they left.

Boba ni Taco was another truck that had foodies excited. Boba ni Taco offered a blend of asian and mexican food .

“I loved the cultural blend and I thought [food trucks] was a great idea,” freshman accounting major Daniel Guasso said.

Guasso’s sister, Jessica, is in Bonita’s color guard and thought this would be a great way to support her program.

Besides the unique food served, Food Truck Mania also attracted some vendors nestled in the center of the area to support Bonita’s mission.

While Cookie Lee was selling jewelry and also promoting breast cancer awareness, there was an obstacle course present for all the children to release their energy—or sugar rush—after enjoying this event.

“I think this event will be a great benefit for Bonita,” Guasso said. “The district seems to start catching on and keeping with the times.”

