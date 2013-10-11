Band brings pep to home outings

Kellie Galentine

Staff Writer

Walking in a straight line, with instruments in hand, the University of La Verne band made its way toward the stands Saturday just before the start of the football game.

After the announcer welcomed the “world famous University of La Verne band,” the 10 members present performed “The Star Spangled Banner” for a crowd of enthusiastic football goers.

The audience cheered loudly following the band’s performance, making its sophomore appearance as an organization a success.

“Our goal is to gain more members and increase spirit,” said Daniela Tirado, sophomore pep band vice president and computer science and engineering major.

The band, which began last year when Josh Williams decided to try to start a program, is focused on building their group so that the sports program and entire school will benefit.

“I think having a band increases spirit and more spirit encourages the football team to push harder,” Tirado said.

Music at football games, according to the band, can also increase crowd interaction.

“Maybe people will realize that we are playing during certain parts of the game and it will get them more involved in what is going on,” said Janet Ferreyra, senior anthropology and music major and cymbal player.

Their matching green polos, khaki pants and orange sunglasses with ULV band stickers helped distinguish the band’s unity as they march together before performances. Prior to the football game the band previewed their original fight song at the pre-game tailgate in parking lot D.

The fight song, written by Williams, senior music major is an original composition that would be featured at La Verne sporting events.

As the group continues making efforts in school spirit with endeavors such as writing the fight song, they also strive to grow in terms of members.

“Our program has progressed, we just hope to get more committed members,” Tirado said.

The pep band plans on becoming established on campus by developing year-long programs and being more visible on campus,.

“The goal this year is to have more people know about us, and be out on campus practicing, so people know we are here to stay,” Liz Garcia, junior psychology major and flute player, said.

While many current members have previous marching band and musical skills, the college version of band has proved to be less demanding than past experiences.

“My favorite part about performing is just having fun, we are able to just goof off and have fun at the football games,” Garcia said.

In between performances, the band jokes around with one another and enjoys each other’s company as each of them is united by their love of playing instruments.

“It is kind of impossible not to be a part of something at a private college, and this is less time consuming than most other activities and it just laid back and fun,” Garcia said.

For the future of the band, Williams hopes to create a year-long band experience rather than only playing while football is in season.

“For spring, we want to put together a small concert string ensemble to develop skills,” Williams said.

The pep band is also looking to bring in members with no musical background to heighten their college experience.

With hope of gaining more members and building the program, the pep band will continue to bring music to sporting events.

