Possible Walmart reveals city’s worst

Recent discussions of a possible Walmart Neighborhood Market opening in La Verne brought up controversial topics focusing on the type of customers the store would attract.
Some in attendance spoke out against the “Pomona-type,” saying La Verne is a classy town that should not have a market that will attract their “lower class” neighboring residents.
It is disgusting that the “classy town” of La Verne breeds classier residents who focus more on the potential customers the market would appeal to rather than ethical issues the super store has been notorious for having.
The superstore’s ethical issues range from accepting clothing from banned companies, bribing officials to sidestep regulations in order to have construction permits to build new stores and not providing its cashiers of suitable seating despite California law requiring retailers to have available seating for employees.
Major ethical issues that have also caused Walmart to be the target numerous lawsuits over the poor treatment of its employees.
Gender discrimination against women gave the super store the title of having the largest class action gender discrimination lawsuit in U.S. history with 1.5 million female employees accusing Walmart of unfair wages compared to its male employees.
Walmart has also been accused of violating federal law when it discriminated against a disabled employee by not granting him access to park in handicapped spaces.
Aside from sexism and discrimination against the disabled, Walmart has also committed ageism when a former manager was harassed because of his age and was ultimately fired because of his age. Instead of being concerned about the possibility of poor working conditions, low wages and even worse benefits the market may offer its employees – who may even be La Verne residents – the discussion was an excuse to criticize Pomona and its residents with a display of ignorant classism.
If the residents of La Verne are going to be opposed to the possibility of a Walmart-associated business opening in the area, they should be against that possibility for the right reasons, not just because of classism and misguided snobbery.
Were you at the meeting? While there were one or two rude and unacceptable comments made, the rest of the three hours worth of comments opposing (and the few supporting) Walmart were thoughtful, focused points regarding Walmart’s questionable ethics and low wages/benefits for its employees. Comments about traffic, noise, and how this project might affect the community were also common. I absolutely agree there’s no room for negative remarks about neighboring communities in this debate. However, when the overwhelming majority of speakers made well-researched, passionate pleas based on ‘the right reasons’ to deny the Walmart project, why does this piece not focus on that?
To the undereducated, misguided cow who made the remarks about their low class neighbors to the east. I would like to compare my accomplishments with her. I have won numerous awards and nominations for my work, travelled the world and have never made a judgment about a person based on their zip code. I daresay probably nothing more than cleaning houses! You madam, are not classy, you are low class, likely trailer trash.