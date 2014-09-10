College of Law dean recognized by California Bar

Emily Lau

Staff Writer

University of La Verne College of Law Dean Gilbert Holmes is the first to be awarded the California Bar Association Presidential Recognition Award – for adopting a new flat rate tuition model that lowered the yearly tuition for law students to $25,000. The national average tuition for one year at a private law school in 2013 was almost $42,000.

The Presidential Recognition Awards are new annual honors given by the State Bar of California to legal educators and professionals who excel in the categories of mentorship, protection to the public, civic education and access to justice.

The recipients were selected by outgoing State Bar President Luis J. Rodriguez.

“During his term as president, Rodriguez recognized that there were a number of people doing good works and he decided that he wanted the Bar Association to recognize various people in various areas,” Holmes said.

Holmes started his second year as dean and has been helping students achieve success in law school for a large portion of his career in legal education.

In March he announced the school would adopt a new flat tuition model called the “True Tuition Model,” which he hopes will allow for greater diversity, more opportunities for students to attend law school as well as reduce the debts that students have after graduating.

Previously the College of Law tuition was $39,900. The price cut makes ULV Law the most

affordable American Bar Association-approved law school.

“Everybody pays the same amount so that no student is supporting another student being here,” Holmes said. “There’s no distinction on how much you pay based on your performance on the LSATs, which translates to some extent distinction based on race and ethnicity.”

Because of the new curriculum and tuition model, ULV College of Law was able to increase its enrollment in the market when law school enrollment has been at an all-time low.

“When we went to the True Tuition Model, we did it for ethical reasons, but how it played out was we got a 20 percent increase in students when law school applications are down,” said Stephanie Stovall, director of admissions and financial aid at ULV College of Law. “So it ended up being a really good decision, a really timely decision for us.”

Holmes first heard about the flat tuition rate model after reading “Failing Law Schools” by Brian Z. Tamanaha, in which the author addresses the discount tuition model and how the problems that arise from it are affecting law schools.

After reading the book, Holmes analyzed and compared the impacts of both models.

Most higher education schools follow discount tuition models which include discount scholarships or merits based on standardized tests, and Holmes believes that this system along with these exams have major flaws.

“Standardized tests in the United States have been demonstrated to show that there are disparate performances based on race and ethnicity,” Holmes said. “So if you base your discount scholarships on standardized tests, there’s a component of the results that has a disparate impact on people based on race and ethnicity.”

ULV President Devorah Lieberman praised Holmes for his award as well as his efforts and commitment towards improving accessibility to potential students.

“I give Dean Holmes and the College of Law tremendous credit for taking a bold step where other law schools have not chosen to go in saying we are going to do whatever is possible to provide an affordable legal education,” she said.

Holmes will be recognized in San Diego at the annual State Bar of California meeting on Sept. 13.

Emily Lau can be reached at emily.lau@laverne.edu.