Car show brings back classics

By Helen Arase on March 27, 2015 in Community News, News
Jerry Maldonado and Diana DeOrio take cover from the heat in a renovated 1946 teardrop trailer, while owner Diamond Williams explains the history of teardrops and how he acquired it for $45 in 1977. Williams completed the restoration himself, allowing the teardrop to be self-sustainable with solar panels and water tanks. Saturday’s Auto Tech Car Show at Bonita High School’s student parking lot benefited the school’s Automotive Technology program. DeOrio’s son is a freshman in the program at BHS. / photo by Helen Arase

One Response to Car show brings back classics

  1. John Esclair March 21, 2016 at 3:14 am #

    What an unique trailer do you have there. I like it :)

    Reply

