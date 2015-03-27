Car show brings back classics

Jerry Maldonado and Diana DeOrio take cover from the heat in a renovated 1946 teardrop trailer, while owner Diamond Williams explains the history of teardrops and how he acquired it for $45 in 1977. Williams completed the restoration himself, allowing the teardrop to be self-sustainable with solar panels and water tanks. Saturday’s Auto Tech Car Show at Bonita High School’s student parking lot benefited the school’s Automotive Technology program. DeOrio’s son is a freshman in the program at BHS. / photo by Helen Arase
What an unique trailer do you have there. I like it :)