Clinton’s scandal is extraneous

Hillary Clinton’s email scandal has put her under the public’s scrutiny even more so than usual. It was revealed earlier this month that Clinton, during her stint as Secretary of State, used her private email address as opposed to her work-related one to conduct government business.

In a press conference, Clinton said that she used her personal email, which is not forbidden by the State Department, as a matter of convenience.

She said in retrospect, it might have been better to carry two devices at the time, but she simply did not think it was a problem.

At first, it should have been as simple as this: Clinton should have exercised common sense to protect the security of the government’s classified information.

However, this situation has been blown way out of proportion. Clinton hasn’t even announced her intent to run, but she is a top contender for the Democratic Party in the 2016 presidential race.

According to a poll conducted by CBS News, about 65 percent of Americans say their opinion on Clinton has not changed since the email scandal, but 29 percent say their opinion has grown worse.

Either way, this email debacle should just remind us that this is just another scandal that comes from every candidate, even the potential ones, in a presidential race.

Even now the situation is fading into obscurity, but since it broke so early in the race, it will create an everlasting impact to voters’ opinions on Clinton when it comes time to vote, if and when she decides to run.

Voters should keep in mind the issues that really matter to them. Clinton’s email scandal may have made an impact, but is it really vital to who she is and what she supports as a politician?