Bylaw excludes potential leaders

The Associated Students of University of La Verne has the goal of creating quality experiences for the students and by providing interests suited for the campus community.

ASULV says that its goal is to offer all students development opportunities through leadership, employment and volunteer experiences.

Yet, a new ASULV bylaw makes it seem that such opportunities are limited only to those who are already inside of the ASULV-only box.

Last summer, ASULV passed a bylaw that states students must have previous ASULV experience in order to run for president and vice president. By doing this, the organization is shutting out the vast majority of our student body from becoming the leaders that they want and should be.

If one of ASULV’s goals is to have the community become more involved, it should offer students the opportunity to share their voices, views and ideas in campus leadership.

The president and vice president, along with the rest of ASULV, are responsible for representing their student body and leading by example.

By passing this bylaw, ASULV is adopting an elitist attitude, which isn’t a very exemplary leadership approach.

It is a disconcerting coincidence that this bylaw came after last year’s ASULV elections, when two candidates for president and vice president ran with no previous ASULV experience.

The race between the two president-vice president candidate pairs was close. Perhaps a re-election should have occurred with this tight race, but the pair with ASULV experience ended up winning the titles.

It is understandable to want leaders who are experienced, because experience could bring valuable insights into decision making and more.

However, this bylaw just seems like a way for ASULV to ensure that their own people are the ones who come out on top.

This eliminates outside competition and ruins the spirit of democracy in student elections.

Leaders should be the ones to push for change, not limit it.

ASULV says they want students to “articulate their right to a voice in campus governance,” but this new bylaw contradicts that.

They should encourage the voices of students who long to make changes, not exclude them because they haven’t had ASULV experience.

ASULV should be for the students, by the students — not for ASULV, by ASULV only.

Correction

In the original version of the editorial “Bylaw excludes potential leaders” (April 10), the new bylaw was misstated. Only presidential candidates must have at least one semester’s previous ASULV experience to run.