Classic car fans revel in nostalgia

Chris McMahan

Staff Writer

From muscle cars that could make the cast of “Fast and the Furious” jealous, to classic cars that provided a peek back into America, the La Verne Cool Cruise Car Show had something for every car lover to enjoy Saturday in Old Town La Verne.

People from all around Southern California came to admire the many cars on display.

“It’s a nice show,” Upland resident Greg Hahs said. “The food is good, the music is good and there’s a lot of nice cars.”

Hahs entered his 1967 Chevy Camaro, just one of his 28 cars, into the competition. Trophies were given out for best ride, paint design and motorcycle.

Guests were entertained with live music by classic rock cover band the Ravelers and vendors also provided something for every current and new classic car owner at the event.

One was Eddie Motorsports, which builds parts and accessories for muscle cars.

Joe Rode, a representative from Eddie Motorsports, said the Cool Cruise is one of the best ways to get in touch with new clients.

“You get to do a lot of face-to-face time with the customers,” Rode said.

Eddie Motorsports is part of the resto-mod movement, which gives classic cars modern parts.

Rode said that while classic cars with all original parts look like they came straight from the showroom floor, those with modern replacements are a lot better to drive.

Another vendor was Hagerty, an insurance company that exclusively insures classic cars.

Hagerty Regional Territory Manager Nick Johnson said car shows are perfect for those with a passion for classic cars and protecting them.

“(We) find the cream of the crop of enthusiasts,” Johnson said.

Johnson said his passion for cars lies in the look over anything else, even over the speed.

Others shared Johnson’s passion. T.J. Sanarelli worked at an auto shop as a teenager in Upland, where he lives now. He passed on his passion for restoration to his kids, teaching them to work on cars from a young age.

“Restoring cars is great family time and it’s been a long time passion,” Santraelli said.

Santraelli entered his daughter’s 1968 Chevy Camaro, a car he drives more than her he said, into the competition.

Hahs echoed Santraelli’s passion for classic cars and these types of shows, calling them essential to introduce fans to previous generations of cars.

He said cars today are built the same and do not provide the unique look that classic cars do.

“People don’t have an appreciation for the classic cars anymore,” Hahs said.

Chris McMahan can be reached at christopher.mcmahan@laverne.edu.