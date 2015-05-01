Program puts ‘brakes’ on unsafe teen driving

Melissa Gasia

Assistant Editor

The nonprofit teen advanced driving school Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe, or BRAKES, raised awareness about safe driving and provided teenage drivers with advanced training at a controlled environment Saturday and Sunday at the Fairplex.

BRAKES provides a four-hour hands-on defensive driving course for new teenage drivers ages 15 to 19.

“I came to get better practice and scenarios that I wouldn’t be able to quite understand until it happened and if you don’t know what you’re doing, it’s too late,” Santa Barbara City College freshman Regan Cattoi said.

Teenage drivers had to show their license or learner’s permit with at least 30 hours of driving experience behind the wheel upon registration. One hundred twenty six teenage drivers and 145 parents attended the event.

The program’s mission is to teach teenagers about safe driving and prevent accidents because according to the National Safety Council, teens are 400 percent more likely to die in a car crash compared to 25 to 34 year-old drivers.

“What we try to do is raise awareness about safe driving and we teach them the things that they don’t get taught normally in a driver’s ed program,” said Matt Reilly, BRAKES director of operations.

“We teach them how to deal with wet weather driving, ice and snow, slick road conditions and how to control a car and keep it from spinning out.”

The five driving courses – wet ski pad, panic stop, distraction, drop wheel recovery and accident avoidance/slalom– were set in a controlled environment with orange cones and cardboard cutouts of humans. They also sprayed water on the wet ski pad to show what they can do at raining scenarios.

“It gives you so much more insight to what happens in an emergency and on a regular course; you can’t learn what happens when you don’t know what to do,” Cattoi said.

“I learned to use my eyes more and not be afraid of the brake unless you don’t need it at that time because sometimes it can hurt you, but overall I enjoyed it a lot, and it definitely gave me more prepared feeling about my driving.”

While the students were practicing, parents also took a few routes and rode a truck to gain insight on how trucks can take much longer to brake and turn compared to a normal car.

“This is a type of construction that you’re not going to get at a driving school,” parent resident of Huntington Beach Steven Blokdyk said.

“I think it is important for them to react in certain situations.”

The program started with an introduction to the organization.

They gave safety procedures when driving, such as basic vehicle dynamics and proper seat positions.

This was followed by the Los Angeles County Fire Department demonstrating its usual day, how it get a person out from a car crash and how airbags deploy and emphasized how it can bruise or even burn drivers.

The California Highway Patrol was also present to answer any questions from teens and parents about ticketing or traffic laws.

BRAKES will return to the Fairplex for another training on July 11 and 12.

Melissa Gasia can be reached at melissa.gasia@laverne.edu.