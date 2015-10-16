Roaches close Starbucks

Earlier this month one of La Verne’s local Starbucks had its health permit suspended for a week after the Los Angeles County Public Health Services came across a cockroach infestation during an inspection.

The Starbucks in question is at 1181 Foothill Blvd., located in the Gateway Pointe shopping center.

The inspection took place on Sept. 30 and the coffee shop was shut down immediately.

The coffee shop received a four-point degree violation. Points range from zero to four, with four being a major violation.

Although the rest of the inspection went as planned, receiving either zero or one point for permits, maintaining structural repairs and cleanliness, and nonfood-contact surfaces clean and in good repair, the major violation was in the rodent, insect, bird and animal category.

There was no report of any other vermin on the premises. “It’s unfortunate that so many rumors were floating around as to why the store closed down,” Starbucks Barista Ana Reatiga said.

“It was not an ‘infestation.’ Even just one or two insects found require the store to shut down as a precaution so that it doesn’t turn into an actual infestation.”

Starbucks employees believed rain may have attracted the cockroaches since four other La Verne restaurants were closed the same day for cockroaches as well.

The store still received an “A” grade for the rest of the inspection and was informed by the Public Health Services it could reopen once the infestation had been eliminated Reatiga said customers returned as soon as the coffee shop reopened.

“As soon as we opened, we were just as busy and glad to be back in business” Reatiga said.

After just three days, the Starbucks store was approved to reopen and given an “A” grade.

­–Lauren Harchut