Happenings

Caelin Eager

Senior music major Caelin Eager will present her senior recital at 6 p.m. Friday at Morgan Auditor­ium. The recital will feature original compositions by Eager as well as pieces by Beethoven, Brahms, Chopin and Prokofiev.

Fridays at Noon

Adjunct piano instructor Hedy Lee will perform a piano recital at noon Nov. 20 at Morgan Auditorium for the music department’s Fridays at Noon concert series.

‘Seawater’

The exhibit ‘Seawater’ by Australian photographer Ray Collins will be featured until Jan. 8 at the Carlson Gallery in Miller Hall. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

‘Copenhagen’

The theater department’s production of “Copen­hagen” by playwright Michael Frayn will continue at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Nov. 19-21. There will also be a performance at 2 p.m Nov. 22. Admission price is a suggested donation of $15 for general admission, $12 for faculty, staff and seniors, and $10 for students.

Teatro Urbano

The Chicano detective story “Detective Sanchez, The Ortiz Case,” written by Rene Rodriguez and set in the 1950s, will be preformed by Teatro Urbano at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the dA Center for the Arts in Pomona. Ticket prices are a suggested $15 for general admission and $12 for students, seniors and Pomona residents.

Kronos Quartet

The Grammy Award-winning Kronos Quartet will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Bridges Auditorium in Claremont. A limited number of tickets are available. For more information, visit pomona.edu/events/kronos-quartet.

–Celene Vargas