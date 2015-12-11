Main Menu

Navigation

San Dimas celebrates the season

By Nanor Zinzalian on December 11, 2015 in Community News, News
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2015/12/san-dimas-celebrates-the-season/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email
Gisele Daniels, 10, is the first of 10 dancers from the Shooting Stars dance team to perform at the Prancer and Dancers Parade of Stars Saturday in San Dimas. The city’s Holiday Extravaganza was sponsored by Lori Alzarez and Team, featuring arts and crafts booths, sledding, and sleigh rides and took place between Bonita Avenue and First Street in downtown San Dimas./ photo by Nanor Zinzalian

Gisele Daniels, 10, is the first of 10 dancers from the Shooting Stars dance team to perform at the Prancer and Dancers Parade of Stars Saturday in San Dimas. The city’s Holiday Extravaganza was sponsored by Lori Alzarez and Team, featuring arts and crafts booths, sledding, and sleigh rides and took place between Bonita Avenue and First Street in downtown San Dimas. / photo by Nanor Zinzalian

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2015/12/san-dimas-celebrates-the-season/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email

, , , , ,

One Response to San Dimas celebrates the season

  1. Giselle's mom March 15, 2016 at 12:34 am #

    So proud of my daughter. She made her dad and I proud so proud!!! Go Giselle . Thank you Nanor Zinzalian for the beautiful pic of Giselle you captured.

    Reply

Leave a Reply