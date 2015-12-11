San Dimas celebrates the season

Gisele Daniels, 10, is the first of 10 dancers from the Shooting Stars dance team to perform at the Prancer and Dancers Parade of Stars Saturday in San Dimas. The city’s Holiday Extravaganza was sponsored by Lori Alzarez and Team, featuring arts and crafts booths, sledding, and sleigh rides and took place between Bonita Avenue and First Street in downtown San Dimas. / photo by Nanor Zinzalian
So proud of my daughter. She made her dad and I proud so proud!!! Go Giselle . Thank you Nanor Zinzalian for the beautiful pic of Giselle you captured.