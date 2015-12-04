Speaker slams mental illness stigmas

Jamie Ritchey, community capacity organizer at the Tri-City Mental Health Services in Pomona, shares the types of mental illnesses and asks the audience, “Why should our mental health be treated any differently from our physical health,” Tuesday in LaFetra Lecture Hall. Ritchey was the guest speaker at Slamming Stigma, an honors senior seminar project event by creative writing major Brittney Britt, chemistry major Katie Rosenthal, kinesiology major Miranda Ramirez and biology major Viviana Gonzalez. Ritchey presented a PowerPoint to illustrate the different mental illnesses and ways we can reduce stigmas toward mental illnesses. The ULV Slam Poetry team ended the event with individual performances. / photo by Jolene Nacapuy
So proud of this beautiful, intelligent woman. Jamie, you make us all proud to know you.