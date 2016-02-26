Bookshop displays prison art

Kendra Craighead

A collage of fists, faces and detailed eyes – all wrapped in chains – hangs between beautiful pastels of birds in nature and small, plastic mirrors etched by a tattoo gun.

Three envelopes hang on the wall with cartoon drawings of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in suits, next to a cardboard picture of Amy Winehouse that was cut using a razor blade.

On the opposite side of the wall is a drawing of Marilyn Monroe’s face decorated like a Dia de Los Muertos skeleton.

No two pieces in the Claremont exhibition are similar.

It is where they come from that makes them noteworthy.

A prison inmate created every drawing, painting, collage and sketch hanging on the exhibition wall of the Claremont Forum Bookshop and Gallery, in the Packing House on First Street in Claremont.

A new dialogue between America’s prisoners and the communities surrounding them has opened in the form of art and literature.

The Prison Library Project’s Prison and Parolee Art Show, featuring artwork from willing inmates, runs through the end of the month.

The Prison Library Project receives more than 300 letters a week from prisoners across the country requesting books, and the Project answers these inquiries with nearly 15,000 packages of books mailed each year.

Steve Bell, a member of the Project’s board of directors, is also a former “lifer,” who’d been sentenced to life in prison, but only served 17 years. Bell is a 2015 graduate of Western State College of Law.

“A lot of prisoners are into art because it is a way of passing the time,” Bell said.

Julius Yates, a lifer and artist, drew a picture for Bell when they were both in prison using a little plastic mirror and a contraband tattoo gun made from a pen barrel and a Walkman motor to etch into the mirror, Bell said. The piece was displayed on the exhibition wall, but was not for sale.

“The prison system from my point of view is a colossal failure because people keep going back to it,” Bell said. “This project is trying to reduce recidivism by addressing illiteracy.”

Bell said the Library Project, by addressing literacy, is trying to do what the state is not doing.

Prison Arts Touching Hearts, or PATH, is a non-profit similar to the Prison Library Project founded by Leslie Lakes, a professional artist.

“Steve asked me if I had any artwork to donate for the PLP Art Show and I said sure,” Lakes said.

After attending an auction for inmate art last year, Lakes was completely transformed by the idea of using inmate art for community fundraising, she said.

“I was so impressed with the quality of art and skill I asked for the contact information of the artists so I could tell them how much I appreciated their work,” Lakes said.

Lakes is in contact with more than 60 inmates.

“When people think someone is incarcerated, they think they are monsters and evil people…but most of them are intelligent, sensitive, caring individuals…they are human beings,” Lakes said.

Lakes’ non-profit, PATH, uses artwork from inmates to fundraise for different charities all over the country.

In a letter from an inmate, Lakes recalled a paragraph that stood out to her:

“You know, Leslie, all prisoners should contribute back to society with their art in order to show the public that they still have compassion for others,” the letter read. “There are a lot of good guys in here (i.e., prison) that just made a mistake when they were young and naive. But, now that they are older, they, including myself, want to contribute back to society. It feels good to give back, Leslie.”

Organizations like PLP and PATH help bridge the gap between inmates and communities by giving them the opportunity to become involved again.

“The most important thing would probably be that (PATH) is transformational,” Lakes said. “It transforms lives through their art, and not just the inmates, it transforms everybody who is involved; art is so powerful.”

Michele Molina, an artist and former lifer, who served 25 years in prison, also is featured in the Prison and Parolee Art Show with her piece titled Break the Chains of Abuse.

“Art saved me, saved my sanity, it saved my from killing myself and I am able to share that with other people,” Molina said. “It allowed me to heal from that pain, it is a healing place for me, a safe place.”

Molina said she spent more time in prison than she had ever spent free, and it was her time as an inmate that allowed her to discover and develop her art.

“To be able to share our art with the community is an amazing gift,” said Molina.

During the time of her sentence she worked in the prison library and could remember checking out 500 books in one night, Molina said.

“We can use their artwork to fundraise for different charities and organizations as a way of giving inmates a way to serve the community from prison,” Lakes said. “It is a way to give them a sense of purpose and pride.”

