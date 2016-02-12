Letter to The Editor

Dear Editor,

In November will be what is – in my mind – the most important election in my lifetime. Many of our civil liberties and freedoms are being debated. This is a call to all students and faculty to educate yourselves about the issues and, above all, vote. In order for us to be a true democracy, the process must be participatory and educated. The fabric of our national ethics and direction are at stake; let’s all do our parts and be involved in the election in a knowledgeable, reasonable manner.

Dan Kennan

Adjunct Professor of Sociology