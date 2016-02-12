Main Menu

Navigation

Letter to The Editor

By Dan Kennan on February 12, 2016 in Letters to the Editor, Opinions
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/02/letter-to-the-editor-56/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email

Dear Editor,

In November will be what is – in my mind – the most important election in my lifetime. Many of our civil liberties and freedoms are being debated. This is a call to all students and faculty to educate yourselves about the issues and, above all, vote. In order for us to be a true democracy, the process must be participatory and educated. The fabric of our national ethics and direction are at stake; let’s all do our parts and be involved in the election in a knowledgeable, reasonable manner.

Dan Kennan
Adjunct Professor of Sociology

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/02/letter-to-the-editor-56/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email

, ,

One Response to Letter to The Editor

  1. mike chapman February 25, 2016 at 4:55 pm #

    I agree.

    Vote Rupublican! The last 8 years has proven Obama as the worst president ever,

    Reply

Leave a Reply