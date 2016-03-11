Women burned by Firestorm for third straight loss

La Verne sophomore Janae Chinn returns a serve with a forehand in her singles match against freshman Tia Okano of the Arizona Christian Firestorm March 3 at the Claremont Club. Arizona Christian sealed its 6-3 victory by dominating the singles matches. The pairs of junior Bridget Etchegaray and freshman Savanah Goode, and senior Shenelle Trujillo and Chinn, earned wins for La Verne in their doubles matches. This gave La Verne a 2-1 lead heading into the singles matches. But the Firestorm fired up its momentum in singles play, winning the first four. Sophomore Madison Madewell was the only Leopard to win her singles match, 7-5, 6-0, against junior Desiree Curiel. The Leopards are now 3-6 overall and 1-0 in Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play, good for third place in SCIAC. La Verne will be back on the court against undefeated Texas-Tyler at 2 p.m. Friday at the Claremont Club. / photo by Brooke Grasso
Wonderful article. Please save Women’s Tennis!