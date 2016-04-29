Travi$ Scott replaces Fetty Wap as Lavernapalooza headliner

Des Delgadillo

Arts Editor

Rapper Travi$ Scott will headline Lavernapalooza, the Campus Activities Board and Associated Students of the University of La Verne announced Thursday.

Supported by DJ group LA Leakers, Scott will play an intimate show May 5 at the Fox Theater in Pomona.

CAB and ASULV finalized the deal for Scott to headline the show late yesterday afternoon.

“I’m just relieved that we’re able to put the show on,” director of student life Barbara Mulligan said.

Mulligan said Scott falls in the top five list of students’ ideal Lavernapalooza performers.

“I think the students will be pretty pleased, CAB and ASULV are pretty pleased,” Mulligan said.

Scott has spawned a number of mainstream hits, including his breakout track “Antidote,” and the chart-topping “Rodeo” album.

The seventh annual year-end celebration was in danger of not happening at all following headliner Fetty Wap’s last minute cancellation earlier this week.

This marked the first time an artist has canceled in the event’s history.

“The Fetty Wap name was big,” Mulligan said. “It was kind of a big blow for our office.”

Mulligan said half of those who bought outside tickets had requested refunds as of Wednesday.

“He should have canceled beforehand instead of waiting a month before,” kinesiology major Rocky Haddad said.

Students felt Fetty Wap did not view La Verne as a priority, despite having a contract in place.

“He might just be thinking that because La Verne’s not really a poppin’ city or anything like that that he could just do this,” psychology major Sebastian Ayala said.

It is unclear if the university will pursue legal action against Fetty Wap for breach of contract.

“We’ve been so focused on keeping the show happening and keeping students happy,” Mulligan said.

The New Jersey-based rapper’s management could not be reached for comment.

Lavernapalooza takes place Thursday at the Fox Theater in Pomona, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online at foxpomona.com.

Shuttles will be offered to and from the event.

Des Delgadillo can be reached at desmond.delgadillo@laverne.edu.