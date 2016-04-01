Veterans require more resources

On the westbound 210 freeway in Irwindale, drivers are able to spot a billboard that claims the University of La Verne is one of the best universities for veterans. Across La Verne’s advertisements and website, it is clear that the campus prides itself in its relationship with veterans.

Yet in actuality, the University provides limited support for the academic achievement of former servicemen and women. Not only are classes still in session on Veteran’s Day, but the University does not go above and beyond for veteran students the way some other universities have.

The coordinators in the Office of Veteran Student Success do what they can to fulfill veteran students’ needs, but their resources are too limited.

In the small Veteran Student Success office in the Campus Center the University offers financial assistance programs, including the Yellow Ribbon Program for veterans. However these programs have specific qualifications and are not accessible to all veterans.

Unlike La Verne, San Diego State offers an array of services for veterans, including designated housing that allows veterans to make connections with one another. The SDSU campus also features a war memorial and tapestry to honor veterans.

The University of Southern California provides veteran students with a designated generous scholarship program, career resources as well as other online resources for vets.

The USC on-campus veteran center provides exactly what La Verne veterans said they seek: a place to “connect with other current student veterans… and enjoy a welcoming space with opportunities to lounge and/or study.” Several organizations exist on campus, including the USC Veterans Association and the USC Veterans Alumni Network.

ULV needs more services to support its veteran students, including a location for veterans to congregate and find counseling. Not only would funding of a more complete veterans’ center improve the University’s reputation as being “veteran-friendly,” but it would allow veterans to build a strong social group.