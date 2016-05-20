Happenings

Musical Theater

The musical theater class will present its class showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Morgan Auditorium.

Directing Studio Projects

The theater department presents its directing studio projects at 8 p.m. Friday in Dailey Theatre. Senior theater major Michaela Bulkley is directing “The Lover” by Harold Pinter, and senior theater major Destiny Guillory is directing “The Sandbox.” Admission is free.

Senior Video Screening

The communications department present its annual senior video screening at 5 p.m. Sunday in LaFetra Lecture Hall. Admission is free.

Filter

Industrial rock band Filter will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Glass House in Pomona. Industrial rock band Orgy and industrial metal band Vampires Everywhere! will also perform. Tickets are $25 and are available at theglasshouse.us.

Hatebreed

Metalcore band Hatebreed will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Glass House in Pomona. Tickets are $25 and available at theglasshouse.us.

Art Exhibit

The Center for Manage­ment in the Creative Industries at Claremont Graduate University presents “An Exploration: A Group Exhibition,” through July 31 at the Alexander Hughes Community Center in Claremont. For more information contact taylor.bythewoodporter@cgu.edu or darlene.zavala@cgu.edu.

—Karla Rendon, Erum Jaffrey and Thandi Ware