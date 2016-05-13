Astronomers scope out Mercury

Associate Professor of Physics David Chappell and Physics Laboratory Manager B.J. Haddad set up two solar telescopes outside of Founders Hall Monday to observe the progress of Mercury passing over the sun. Chappell is using a six-inch Schmidt Cassegrain reflector telescope with a solar filter attached, which helps see sunspots on the sun’s surface. Haddad used a 90 mm hydrogen alpha solar telescope, which is used to see detailed solar activity, specifically solar flares. According to NASA, a Mercury transit happens only about 13 times a century. The last one was in 2006, and the next one is not until 2019./ photo by Meghan Attaway
No comments yet.