Catcalling is not a compliment

There is a fine line between a compliment and sexual harassment that many people unfortunately cross. Catcalling comes in various forms, such as whistling, honking and kissing noises. But in no way is it a compliment.

These forms of crude communication are actually considered sexual harassment, but many people fail to realize that. Instead, women are expected to see this form of harassment as flattering, and are expected to welcome catcalling with a gracious attitude.

Continuing to see catcalling and other variations of sexual harassment as something complimentary is dangerous, and only contributes to the disgusting views our society has on rape culture.

Rape culture is a term used to describe the blame sexual assault victims endure and the normalization of male sexual dominance.

The mindset of rape culture is perilous, and normalizes sexual assault. It is scary to live in a world where victims are to blame for being harassed and assaulted rather than make predators take responsibility for their actions.

A study conducted in April 2015 by Cornell University and Hollaback!, a non-profit organization that aims to end street harassment, found that 85 percent of women in the U.S. have experienced street harassment by the age 17.

This high percentage of women being harassed on the street is not okay, especially when only about 3 percent of women in the same survey found street harassment flattering.

We as a society need to dismantle the mentality that catcalling is acceptable, because it is not. It is scary, and can escalate to sexual assault if the woman does not act flattered.

It is disgusting that women are expected to swoon when being whistled at by a stranger. Sexual harassment is not a compliment, and people need to stop thinking that catcalling is flattering. Compliments and sexual harassment are not interchangeable.