Main Menu

Navigation

College of Law ABA accreditation celebrated

By Jerri White on May 6, 2016 in News
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/05/college-of-law-aba-accreditation-celebrated/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email
President Devorah Lieberman welcomed former President Steve Morgan to the podium, thanking him for support dedicated to the Law School. In addition to honoring the accomplishments, the speakers acknowledged hard work and support amongst students, faculty and administration at both the La Verne and Ontario campuses. The celebration took place Thursday evening, April 28, 2016 at the University of La Verne’s Law School campus in Ontario.

President Devorah Lieberman welcomes former President Steve Morgan to the podium, thanking him for his support of the University of La Verne College of Law. In addition to honoring the accomplishments, the speakers acknowledged hard work and support among students, faculty and administration at both the La Verne and Ontario campuses. A celebration honoring the College of Law’s accreditation from the American Bar Association took place April 28 on the campus in Ontario. / photo by Jerri White

Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
INSTAGRAM
Pinterest
Google+
http://laverne.edu/campus-times/2016/05/college-of-law-aba-accreditation-celebrated/
LinkedIn
Follow by Email

, , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply