College of Law ABA accreditation celebrated

President Devorah Lieberman welcomes former President Steve Morgan to the podium, thanking him for his support of the University of La Verne College of Law. In addition to honoring the accomplishments, the speakers acknowledged hard work and support among students, faculty and administration at both the La Verne and Ontario campuses. A celebration honoring the College of Law’s accreditation from the American Bar Association took place April 28 on the campus in Ontario. / photo by Jerri White
