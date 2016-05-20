Commencement 2016

Military Students

The Office of Veteran Students Success is recognizing graduating veterans and students currently serving in the U.S. military branches for their service with an Americana cord. To request and pick up a cord, contact Diana Towles at dtowles@laverne.edu.

Hooding Ceremonies

The doctor of psychology program hooding ceremony is at 10 a.m. May 27 at Morgan Auditorium, followed by a reception in Fascnacht Court. The marriage family therapist program hooding ceremony and reception is at 2 p.m. May 27, at a location to be announced.

Baccalaureate

A multifaith ceremony for graduating students and their families is from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 27 at the Church of the Brethren. Interfaith leader Rahuldeep Gill will speak. There is no seating limit and tickets are not required.

Leo Reception

The Leo Graduates Reception will be held after the Baccalaureate Service May 27. At 5 p.m. a parade of graduates, guests, faculty and staff will go from the Church of the Brethren through downtown La Verne and end at Sneaky Park. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m. and the traditional Leo statue touch and pictures will begin at 6:30 p.m. The event is free to all graduates and guests.

Graduation

The spring commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and the LaFetra College of Education is at 10 a.m. May 28 at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. Check-in and candidate robing is at 8:30 a.m., followed by the check-in and faculty and staff robing at 9 a.m. The College of Business and Public Management’s spring commencement ceremony at 3:30 p.m. May 28 at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario. Check-in and candidate robing is at 1:30 pm., followed by check-in and faculty and staff robing at 2 p.m. ­­ Guests are not allowed in the candidate robing area. Admittance tickets are required for both ceremonies. The commencement ceremonies will also be streamed live online at sites.laverne.edu/commencement-spring/view-ceremonies-live.

—Jolene Nacapuy and Cody Luk