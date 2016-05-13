Commencement 2016

Cultural Celebrations

The African-American/ Black Graduation celebration will be 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Morgan Auditorium. The Latino/Latina Graduation Celebration will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Athletics Pavilion.

Baccalaureate

There will be a multi-faith formal ceremony for graduating students and their families at 4 p.m. on Friday May 27 at the Church of the Brethren. Tickets are not required.

Graduation

The La Verne Spring 2016 Commencement ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences will be 10 a.m., followed by the College of Business and Public Management ceremony at 2:30 p.m., May 28 at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario.

—Jolene Nacapuy