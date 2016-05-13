Family grows sweet tradition

The strawberry field on D Street across from Bonita High School is operated by Vargas Farms, a family-owned and operated enterprise. Vargas Farms was started by Adrian Vargas more than 30 years ago with a strawberry field in Claremont along Baseline Road. Six years ago, Adrian and Maria Vargas opened a new strawberry field in La Verne. Their daughter Erica Jimenez-Vargas works the stand most days accompanied by her 5-year-old son, Jivaran, and 6-month old daughter, Daniella. Jimenez-Vargas said she remembers growing up with the strawberry field. “Every weekend we were there, we didn’t have a weekend where we got to go out, our go out was the strawberry fields,” Jimenez-Vargas said. “The (strawberries) at the market are picked when they’re orange-green, they do get red, but they don’t ripen as well as ones on the vine.” The Vargas family farm is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from January to July depending on the strawberry season. / photo by Kathleen Arellano
