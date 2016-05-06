Happenings

‘Birds and Bees’

“The Birds and the Bees” choral concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Morgan Auditorium.

Student Recital

The music department will present a student recital at noon May 13 in Morgan Auditorium. Admission is free.

West African Drumming

The West African Drumming Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 18 in Morgan Auditorium. Admission is free.

Musical Theater

The musical theater class will present its class showcase at 7:30 p.m May 20 in Morgan Auditorium.

—Thandi Ware