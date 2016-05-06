Happenings

‘Birds and Bees’
“The Birds and the Bees” choral concert will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Morgan Auditorium.
Student Recital
The music department will present a student recital at noon May 13 in Morgan Auditorium. Admission is free.
West African Drumming
The West African Drumming Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 18 in Morgan Auditorium. Admission is free.
Musical Theater
The musical theater class will present its class showcase at 7:30 p.m May 20 in Morgan Auditorium.
—Thandi Ware
No comments yet.