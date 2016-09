Leopard Scoreboard

At the Buzzer

Softball, April 30

La Verne – 4

Chapman – 2

Women’s Tennis, April 30

La Verne – 5

Caltech – 4

Baseball, May 3

La Verne – 12

Pomona-Pitzer – 16

Schedule

Friday

Softball vs. Whittier, 10 a.m.

Women’s tennis @ Cal Lutheran, SCIAC Championships, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Men’s and women’s track and field @ Occidental Invitational, 9 a.m.

Women’s tennis @ Pomona-Pitzer, SCIAC Championships, 10 a.m.

Softball Standings