New law births better protection

California has taken a big step to help women across the state have more access to birth control pills and other hormonal contraceptves, without a prescription. While it is not technically over-the-counter, all it takes is meeting with the pharmacist and filling out a questionnaire, a much easier process than having to obtain a prescription through the doctor.

The law will increase access to birth control and decrease unintended pregnancies, which make up 45 percent of the 6.1 million pregnancies each year, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The law was passed in 2013, but did not become effective until April 8. The California law follows Oregon, Washington and the District of Columbia, which also have similar laws.

The state law allows women access to self-administered hormonal birth control, including the pill, patches, injections and rings.

The law also has no age minimum, meaning the rate for teen pregnancies could also go down significantly. Teens who are too afraid or uncomfortable to go in and see their family doctor can simply go see the pharmacist.

The law will also benefit low-income women because it will eliminate the copay for making a doctor’s appointment, and not to mention save a lot of hassle and time in the waiting room.

Some fear that not having to see the doctor will lead to important medical advice being missed; however, pharmacists are undergoing training to be able to recommend the best option for each woman who comes in. The pharmacist will also provide them with all of the information a doctor would have if they were to get a prescription.

Although the law went into effect in April, many pharmacies are not yet up to date. Check with your local pharmacy to see if they are participating before you go in.