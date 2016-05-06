‘Riverrun’ takes abstract look at L.A. River

Photographer Ray Carofano and his wife, Arnée, mingle with Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Lawrence Potter at the reception for Carofano’s exhibit “Riverrun” April 28 in the Carlson Gallery. The exhibit consists of abstract photos of the Los Angeles River taken over the course of three years. The reception followed a panel discussion titled “The River Narrates Itself,” in which participants discussed plans, problems and hopes for the river, as well as Carofano’s photography. / photo by Daniel Torres
