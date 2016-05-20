Students gear up for U.S. presidential election

Brooke Grasso

Editorial Director

Presidential campaigns are well under way, and even at a liberal arts college such as University of La Verne, students’ opinions of the candidates vary greatly.

Nine students opened up about their thoughts on the 2016 presidential campaign, and if one thing is for certain, this year is unlike any other.

“It is reality TV,” sophomore history major Jack Bowman said. “They are pandering to the American society that loves reality TV, and unfortunately that’s a lot of us.”

With Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders left in the running for the Democratic nomination, and Donald Trump currently holding the Republican nomination, many students are not happy with the remaining choices.

“In terms of an actual politician embodying all or most of my beliefs, I don’t think there is one,” sophomore computer science major Sean Gribbin said.

For Bowman, it is difficult to determine who he is going to vote for because while he is conservative in many ways, he does not identify as a Republican.

“The Republican party is plagued by a group of people, mainly the church, that I am not a part of,” Bowman said. “But I am definitely not a Democrat because I don’t support their economic platform, and I don’t support their foreign policy.”

Bowman believes that Republican candidates, besides Trump, typically pander to those who hold religious beliefs.

“It is hard to say I’m a Republican voter because that puts me with people like Ted Cruz. Someone who says gays are not allowed to be gay, he simply just doesn’t believe in them, they are like fairies, or unicorns,” Bowman said.

While Bowman believes social issues are important, he thinks that economic issues and foreign policy have a more timely impact, and Gribbin agrees.

“Looking at our economic situation and knowing that we are trillions of dollars in debt is a problem, and it feels like everyone is not focusing on that,” Gribbin said. “Not to say that social issues aren’t important, but I think there are more important things to look at.”

However, many students believe social issues are detrimental when deciding who should be the next president.

“It is important that the future president thinks everyone should have rights,” Taylor Distelrath, sophomore psychology major said. “The president should be someone who is accepting of all people because they are a representative of the whole country.”

Like Distelrath, junior math major Ryan Holguin believes Sanders represents the American people the best.

“He has always stood up and fought for the working class, even before our time, 20-30 years ago,” Holguin said. “The way he is presenting, and all of his policies make him sound like he actually cares about the working class and like he wants to end a lot of the inequality that is happening right now.”

Although Sanders supports many of the issues that freshman history major and vice president of the ULV Democrats Club Jordan Harwell does, he prefers Clinton because of her experience.

“Her experience is unmatched,” Harwell said. “She is definitely the most qualified, and yes (Sanders) has championed a lot of important issues, but I am not sure he can get the job done as president.”

Even though many of his peers point out Clinton’s Benghazi scandal, he does not think it should disqualify her.

“There is always controversy around every candidate,” Harwell said. “Get over it. It is not important enough of a mistake to make her unqualified for president.”

Unlike Harwell, junior political science major and previous president of the ULV Democrats Club Mariela Martinez does not think Hillary is the best choice because she has not been firm in her policies.

“I feel like because Bernie is part of the ticket she has had to become much more socially liberal on issues she would normally be conservative,” Martinez said. “It also points out that she is a person who sways with the wind, so if she gets into office, I question which perspective she will continue down the line with.”

Trump has been under scrutiny for his comments toward women and minorities and the way he presents himself.

However, senior political science major Dennis Franco is not affected by Trump’s comments and supports him, even though he considers himself a populist.

“I am a minority, both my parents were illegal immigrants. I am not the typical Trump supporter,” Franco said.

Franco said he faces trouble when speaking to his peers about who he supports because after he tells them he supports Trump, they do not listen to his point of view.

“When I tell people that I am a Trump fan I have to tell them I am a Mexican, so they don’t think I am some type of racist,” Franco said.

Franco supports Trump because of his policies on trade and Obamacare, as well as the fact that he is funding his campaign himself. Trade is the most important. But these factors do not appeal to all students, even those who are Republican.

“I feel that the Republican party is not where it use to be, with Trump in the running, he takes Republican values and blows them way out of proportion, I don’t side with Donald Trump on any issues,” freshman communications major Marisa Saldana, president of the ULV Republicans Club, said.

Saldana identifies with Republicans for their economic views; however, she does not side with Trump and is hoping for a broken convention.

While some are worried Trump is going to take the presidency, Bowman believes it will go to either Sanders or Clinton.

“I think Trump has a huge following, and he has a vehement following, he has people who are overly zealous about him being president,” Bowman said. “If you have 20 people yelling, it speaks a lot louder than if you have 100 people whispering.”

However, Franco believes many Trump supporters at ULV are not expressing their opinions on the presidential candidate.

“There are a bunch of Trump supporters who don’t wear the Trump hats,” Franco said. “They will keep quiet for fear of being branded racist.”

With the current standings, many students are unsatisfied with the way the primaries are going to turn out, and many say they might resort to writing in a name on the final ballot.

“It’s worth it for me, on principle, to write someone in,” Bowman said.

Holguin agrees that not voting at all is irresponsible.

“You have to make your voice heard, even if you write someone in, at least vote, so you can say you tried to impact it,” Holguin said.

Although most students know they need to vote to make their voices heard, many are still unsure whom they will be rooting for.

“I haven’t figured out what I am going to do,” Saldana said. “I will probably still vote for my candidate instead, and I want to believe there is still time to hopefully change things.”

Saldana said if it comes down to it, she said she would probably write in her own candidate: Rand Paul or Marco Rubio.

Remy Easterling, senior English major, gets most of her campaign knowledge from her political communications class and is still unsure who she will be voting for.

“I think this whole election is kind of a joke, with Trump, and Clinton who should probably be in prison, I have no clue who I want to vote for,” Easterling said.

Anyone interested in voting in the June 7 primary election must register to vote by Monday. To vote for a Democrat you must be registered as a Democrat or non-partisan, to vote for a Republican you must be registered as one. To register visit registertovote.ca.gov.

Brooke Grasso can be reached at brooke.grasso@laverne.edu.