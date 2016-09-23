‘After Selma’ looks at protests and oppression

Tyler Evains

Assistant Arts Editor

“Faith,” a photo from “After Selma” captures the emotion of an original foot soldier who marched again with the new generation 50 years later. The photography series compares the march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965 to the recent oppression of black people.

The series by photographer Joshua Rashaad McFadden is being exhibited in the Carlson Gallery in Miller Hall through Oct. 14.

Many of the Selma marchers were brutally attacked by police while protesting their lack of voting rights.

McFadden is one of many artists who see echoes of that violence today in the highly publicized beatings and murders of black people like Korryn Gaines in Baltimore and Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge.

Some of the photographs, such as “50 Years” and “Mt. Gillard,” were captured at the 2015 Selma march commemorating the 50th anniversary of the 1965 protest.

Professor of Photography Gary Colby, who curated the exhibit, said he chose to display McFadden’s work because it suits his sense of social responsibility.

After narrowing down the list of prospective artists, McFadden proved to be one whose work is unique and powerful enough to fit into the “Tensions and Traditions” theme of this year’s photo exhibitions.

Colby said he had not received many comments on the exhibit so far.

“Students today don’t know about Edmond Pettis Bridge and can’t resonate with the photos,” he said.

The surfaces of the images may not say much to a viewer, but if they take the time to think about what they see, they can understand the background and message.

This social documentary is like photojournalism 2.0; the point is not only to document what is happening, but also convey a message, teach the audience and share a story beyond what is in the images.

The short, simple captions in the catalog were omitted on the printed images.

Visiting Professor of Photography Stacey McCarroll Cutshaw worried that this would risk not grounding the images, but later saw that it was successful and made them more powerful and inviting.

“We have become lazy visual consumers. We want everything explained to us,” Cutshaw said.

She said she feels that the caption-less photos make the viewers really look.

“I don’t have captions for any exhibits because I don’t want to guide the viewer, but make them think about the photo,” McFadden said.

He said he wanted people to grasp the concepts of past and present and come to the realization that there is no difference between now and the civil rights era.

The entire collection is set in black and white to show the relationship between the civil rights movement and today.

“I wanted to show the then and now as far as race. Multiple races go to these demonstrations,” McFadden said.

In some photos from the 1965 march, protesters are captured being hosed down by police, while in “After Selma” members of several ethnic groups are shown united by the same movement.

For McFadden, photography and activism go hand-in-hand. In the description of the work, he quotes civil rights era photographer Moneta Sleet Jr. who said, “I was a participant like everybody else.”

“I feel it is an obligation to be a part of the movement and to continue the work of my ancestors,” McFadden said.

For black people in America, it is just as important to unite today as it was in the civil rights era, he said.

There will be a conversation with McFadden at 4 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Campus Center Ballroom, followed by a reception in the Carlson Gallery from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The photographer will also be selling and signing his first book, “Come to Selfhood.”

Tyler Evains can be reached at tyler.evains@laverne.edu.