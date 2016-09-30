Art honors quasquicentennial

The art exhibit “Deeply Uncompromising: 125 Years of Mission,” curated by Conchi Sanford opened Tuesday at the College of Law in Ontario. The exhibit showcases graphic art from the Self-Help Graphics archive of serigraph prints. It celebrates the University of La Verne’s 125th Anniversary. Sanford explains her inspiration for the exhibition to Madeline Cordero. Sanford, who earned a master of fine arts from Claremont Graduate University, is an adjunct professor in Art at San Jacinto College and Crafton Hills College. / photo by Annette Paulson
