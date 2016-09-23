Brantley links social activism, beer

Aryn Plax

Staff Writer

Assistant Professor of History Allyson Brantley has only lived in Los Angeles for a month. And although the Southern Californian cartopia has given her some culture shock, she is excited to live in a city that she had studied as part of her dissertation.

Before relocating here, she majored in history and minored in public policy at the University of Notre Dame, and pursued her doctorate at Yale.

Her interest in history stems from her interest in politics. She said she believes knowing history is essential to understanding our political landscape.

Before starting at La Verne, Brantley was a teaching assistant at Yale and taught seminars on the U.S.-Mexico borderlands and the history of beer in America.

She specializes on post-World War II America, and her interest in the relationship between consumer society and activism in the Western United States stems from her exposure to activist history in her home state of Colorado.

Currently Brantley is teaching History and Cultures, and Development of American Democracy this fall. She is also working on an ongoing book project.

In a recent interview, she shared her enthusiasm for her work and her special interest in the history of beer brewing.

What first sparked your interest in the history of beer brewing?

It’s an ongoing book project – on the boycott of Coors beer. Coors is based in Colorado. It’s always been a very Western regional beer, but in the 1950s, a boycott began, and it lasted for about 30 years.

That brought together a lot of different actors and I was really interested in uncovering that history, and I had never had any interest in beer or brewing history. (But) I had to confront what it meant to work in a brewery because a lot of the people who were boycotting were folks who worked in the brewery and then went on strike, and so people were talking a lot about the labor of doing brewing work.

I had to do some research, and I ended up crafting a class where I teach about it and learning a little bit more about the history of beer in America, and the way it relates to activism and labor and questions of gender, for example.

What was the political climate like in Colorado where you grew up?

I grew up in Boulder, which is a very liberal town, but when I was growing up, (Colorado) was a very conservative state. I grew up knowing one kind of politics and was pretty quickly confronted with very different views whenever I went outside of Boulder, so I had to sort of make sense of those differences.

Boulder has a really strong activist history, so I was exposed to that, and was sort of surprised to learn about a conservative politics and conservative activism. I had to make sense of that and that was probably why I ended up being interested in history.

What do you think we could learn from studying the history of activism and its relationship with the history of beer brewing?

The very interesting thing about the history of beer is that most people think that it’s an engineering question, like how have practices of brewing beer changed, how have tastes of beer changed. That was why, when I was studying activist history (at first) I was like, “Oh, the history of beer is not interesting to me, it’s something totally different, it’s for people who are really interested in brewing and chemistry.”

I think what is exciting is that, thinking about how products that are in our lives, we see them all the time. If you live in a world where you see beer all around you, it becomes a normalized sort of thing in your life. If we study the history of activism and the way people have thought about those kinds of products as being symbolic of some kind of politics, that might change the way that we see the consumer world around us.

We can’t take it for granted. We tend to think of beer as a typically American beverage. You see the Budweiser ads over the summer where they basically change the name of Budweiser to America, which is sort of a symbolic and rhetorical move on the part of Budweiser to say “OK beer, lite beer, is very very American.” And I think a lot of us accept that.

When we study beer through an activist lens, we see that people have been contesting that kind of idea for a long time. This doesn’t just happen with beer, it could happen with any kind of consumer product. That’s why I think studying the consumer world around us is really interesting.

When you take an activist perspective, you’re able to take a critical lens to things around you that maybe you wouldn’t have noticed or thought twice about.

Out of all the activist groups that you studied, which activist group interests you the most?

They all fascinate me. I think in each city throughout the Coors boycott, the little coalitions were set up and they called themselves “The Coors boycott coalition.”

A coalition in Los Angeles is actually really interesting, because they brought together people from the gay and lesbian community, people who were fighting on the front lines of the gay liberation fight, and then by the ‘80s they were talking about how the government was approaching the problem with AIDS in their community.

They were coming together with Latinos, with feminists, with union members. They called themselves “The Pink Triangle” chapter of the Coors boycott committee, and I think that was probably the most creative name out of all the groups that I studied.

What are some notable differences in activism back in the 1970s and today?

It would certainly be in the mode of communication. Activists in the ’70s usually had no money, as is the case with most activists. They put together really simple fliers and they usually went to a copy shop and made a bunch of copies and handed out fliers. It was really the only way they could get out their message.

Today, with the proliferation of social media, the boycott can get off the ground in a day. With the Coors boycott, it took a decade for it to really gain steam and become well known throughout the country. I think if this were happening today, the people who were boycotting Coors would be seeing a very, very different kind of trajectory for that movement because of how easy it is for folks today to get the word out.

If you had to pick one thing from this period in time to study in perfect hindsight, what would you study?

I’d be really interested in studying campus activism right now, all across the country from like the UC system to Yale. It’d be very interesting to think about the influences and the impact that the activism undergraduates are having on our political culture today.

What interests you most about campus activism today?

It’s so contentious, actually. I think that’s probably the most interesting thing about it, is that everyone has a different opinion on how we should be going about activism, what sort of respectable approach, what is going to be the most effective, and it seems to be playing out differently on every campus across the United States. But every moment of activism is pretty connected, so it’d be interesting to see how the debates about activism have impacted it and the ways in which all these different movements are connected or the same, in different ways, as well as different.

What do you think people involved in campus activism could learn from the activists in the ‘70s and ‘80s, like the activists organizing the boycott against Coors?

I think that the biggest lesson is that you can’t give up if you really believe in a cause. For people who are boycotting Coors, they kept at it for 10, 20 years. This was really their project, it was their baby, that they pursued for a very long time, and sometimes it’s kind of disappointing, but they didn’t give up. I think for student activists, for any activists today, it’s easy to be discouraged for many reasons but people shouldn’t give up if they really believe that the thing that they’re fighting for is important.

I think that’s a great learning experience for people and it’s important, because it also builds community if you stick with it. You sort of build connections with other people.

Aryn Plax can be reached at aryn.plax@laverne.edu.