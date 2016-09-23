CAB celebrates Day of Peace

The importance of unity was highlighted during the Campus Activities Board International Day of Peace event Wednesday in Sneaky Park.

“International Day of Peace was brought to the University of La Verne to bring awareness to the various acts of violence that have happened in the United States,” said Deborah Lee, CAB philanthropy chairwoman and sophomore business administration major.

The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by unanimous United Nations resolution as a day devoted to “commemorating and strengthening the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples,” according to the resolution’s text.

The event here was a mini club fair, where clubs advocated for an idea they believe needs more attention.

The Latino Student Forum brought to light the importance of immigrant safety across the border.

Campus Compact discussed the Syrian refugees and their need for a settlement.

Common Ground talked about being open to worldwide perspectives and respecting people’s boundaries.

“Even if someone’s values don’t coincide with yours, it doesn’t mean they’re wrong,” Lee said. “It just means that you two are different people and that’s OK.”

CAB also hosted a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

“It was brought about to reflect and honor those who lost their lives in all the unjust violence in our world, especially towards the LGBT community, minorities and children,” Lee said. “They died in order to get their voice heard.”

“We are humans, we have that conscience and the ability to reason with people before resorting to violence,” Lee said.

–Joshua Bay