Commentary: Athletes should not be above the law

Only 36 percent of rapes are ever reported to law enforcement, and less than 5 percent are prosecuted according to the Justice Department.

Over the past few weeks, there has been much outrage because of the early release of convicted rapist Brock Turner, after he served three months of a six-month sentence.

It is not hard to see why, since even when reported, justice is rarely served. Turner, a former swimmer at Stanford was at least convicted for his horrendous crimes and will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to the National Institute of Justice, it is estimated that 20-25 percent of women are sexually assaulted over the course of a college career.

This pandemic is not limited to student-athletes only.

However researchers at the journal Violence Against Women conducted an online survey of 379 male undergraduate college students under the age of 23 enrolled at an unnamed public university within the southeastern United States. They found that 54 percent of the student-athletes admitted to “committing at least one ‘sexually coercive’ act in their lifetimes, such as making their partner have sex without a condom or using physical force or threats to commit rape.”

Over the years, there have been many cases of college athletes accused of sexual assault and never facing any formal charges like quarterback Jameis Winston for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who was accused of sexual assault while at Florida State University.

According to a Fox Sports investigation, FSU officials and Tallahassee police took steps to both hide and then hinder the criminal investigation into a rape allegation against Winston.

The university has also been found guilty of covering up sexual assault accusations.

ESPN’s “Outside the Lines” reported several instances in which Baylor “either failed to investigate, or adequately investigate, allegations of sexual violence.” Baylor University did not investigate a sexual assault report made against two football players for more than two years, despite the school’s obligation under federal law to immediately address allegations of sexual violence involving students.

These college athletes make millions of dollars for Division 1 programs. They walk around campuses like they are gods. Why shouldn’t they? They are worshiped and adored by millions and in the eyes of some they can do no wrong. Schools will go to any length to protect them and ensure their money-making athlete is well taken care of.

These star athletes know they will face no consequences, as they are the faces of the school, and they know the institution will make sure their reputation is not tarnished.

As a result, they think they can have or do whatever they want, including sleeping with whomever they want.

It doesn’t matter if she says no. They rule the campus and people better get used to it. Go ahead, call the police, are they going to believe the drunk girl or the school’s God?

Until schools start making examples out of these athletes nothing will change. I love college sports as much as anyone, but I believe in justice, don’t you?

