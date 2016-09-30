Debate watchers weigh in

Christina Garcia

Roughly 50 students gathered in La Fetra Lecture Hall Monday evening to tune in to the first of three presidential debates between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The debate watch was hosted by the University of La Verne College Republicans and College Democrats clubs.

At the end of the debate, students said they believed that Clinton had won the debate.

“It’s sad to see that Trump couldn’t hold up to Clinton,” sophomore communications major and College Republicans President Marisa Saldana said.

“I definitely thought that Trump was unprepared. He kept interrupting Hillary and didn’t answer his questions,” junior political science major and College Democrats Public Relations Officer Robi “Mahala” Baker said. “Hillary answered all her questions with the facts she had and showed that she’s the one for the job.”

Students shared their opinions and reactions to the debate, voicing what they would have liked to see from the debate as well as what they hope will be discussed in future debates.

“I wish they would’ve provided more illustrations to their plans rather than the ambiguous points they present,” junior political science and speech communications double major Joanna Mrsich said. “I feel the moderators should do a better job to facilitate more fruitful debates. The candidates should take less digs at each other because it’s so childish.”

“I was pleased with the topics they covered for the most part,” Baker said. “I wish they spoke more on feminist issues and asked Trump about his position on abortion.”

Saldana voiced her opinions on Trump’s candidacy and his representation of the Republican Party.

“I don’t feel like Trump is a good representation of the values and morals of the Republican Party,” Saldana said. “It’s unfortunate that I feel like my party isn’t being well represented.”

“I’ve never seen an event like this on campus,” senior political science major and College Democrats Treasurer Mariela Martinez said. “I loved that so many people came.”

“It was a great turn out,” sophomore history major and College Democrats Vice President Jordan Harwell said. “I don’t think we expected that many people.”

“It’s tough because young people are not as interested in politics,” Harwell said. “This stuff will affect our futures and the best way to help is to vote.”

“We co-sponsored this event with the College Republicans because La Verne has diverse opinions and this election is dealing with polar opposite views from the candidates,” Martinez said. “The worst thing that could happen is people on both sides to feel like they aren’t being heard because they deserve to be heard.”

The College Democrats and Republicans will be collaborating to host the Vice Presidential Debate Watch at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in La Fetra Lecture Hall. The clubs will also host a viewing of the third presidential debate at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19 in the President’s Dining Room.

