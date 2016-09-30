Grammy nominees lead Latin night

Morgan Auditorium turned into a Latin nightclub when Javier Portas, lead singer of La Tematik, invited the audience to get up and dance during the second song of their set, “Moliendo Café.”

The band performed after a set by Grammy nominated artist Calixto Oviedo and the Cuban Jazz Train at the first installment of monthly Sundays at the Morgan series.

La Tematik’s performance at the Latin Music Festival was the group’s first on the West Coast with its current lineup.

La Tematik first learned about ULV through Andres Espinoza, assistant professor of music, who knew members of the band.

Jhair Sala, La Temantik vocalist and percussionist, and Sebastian Natal, pianist and vocalist for the group, started La Tematik as an accompanying ensemble, but they are now a first call band for artists such as Mayito Rivera.

The New York based group plans to go on tour after the release of its first album, which is still being finished.

University of La Verne alumna Madgy Chalmers said Latin music had not been featured at the Morgan Auditorium until two years ago.

“I always try to come back for this. I have been coming for four years now,” said Chalmers who said she stays connected to the University by regularly attending Sundays at the Morgan.

Espinoza, who has been playing percussion since he was 8 joined in on the Bata drums for one of Oviedo’s songs.

Freshman legal studies major Yessenia Garcia, who showed up for the Sunday show said she enjoys Latin music.

“I’m here for my Chicano Paradox class, but I also like the music,” she said.

—Tyler Evains