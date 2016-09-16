Grounded in native culture

Hannah Burton

Staff Writer

The Pomona College collection of Native American artwork and clay sculptures were featured at the opening reception for the exhibit “Rose B. Simpson: Ground” Saturday at the College Museum of Art.

Simpson’s work revolved around the word “ground” as she explored what it meant to connect physically with the earth and to be ground down and discover where we belong.

Simpson said she thinks about the human condition on environmental situations as she faces the challenge of being an indigenous person in what she considers a “post-apocalyptic world,” discovering what that looks like and how to define culture and identity.

Upon entrance into the first room of the gallery, the question, “How do we define our heritage in the language of our ancestors?” was presented.

Two large clay human sculptures in black clothing represented Simpson’s take on how the human race is held responsible today and how we go above issues rather than sink into them.

“We want to go faster than ourselves, and so I wanted one of the pieces to be reaching into the ground, even though they have these epic wings that they can fly,” Simpson said.

“I wanted to feel what it was like to stand next to these monumental figures that are dealing with that post-apocalyptic energy,” she said.

Seven clay faces with human-like expressions and seven grinding stones were displayed across from the figures.

“Those represent the watchers, the things that are bigger than ourselves and our shallow lives,” Simpson said.

Museum Director and Art History Professor Kathleen Howe said the college had been working with Simpson for two years on this exhibit.

Students selected a sculpture of Simpson’s to be purchased for the Pomona College Collection with funds from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation in 2014.

“We investigated several other artists and we thought that she brought something unique to the mix in terms of vision, in terms of her kind of positionality,” Howe said.

In the adjoining room, relics of the Mogollon, Hohokam, Pima, Apache, Anasazi, Mibres and Dineh peoples were presented.

Objects such as ceramic jars, stone rings, arrows, axes and ladles from various Native American cultures came to Pomona College before 1950.

Howe said that the institution wanted to honor the things they found in their hands. In doing so, Simpson was able to integrate her art with that of her ancestors.

“I hadn’t heard about Rose Simpson before, but just from seeing it, I think it’s very powerful to hear and see an indigenous person present their own perspective on their colonial story,” said Wendy Noreña, junior environmental science major at Pomona College.

“It’s way more powerful than seeing it in a history museum where they’re just like, ‘Here’s some bowls,’ and they put it on display,” she said.

“I feel like she really brings forth the history of the item, and the fact that someone made it. It was valued, it was treasured and it was passed down through generations.”

The exhibition will be open until Dec. 17.

Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information visit pomona.edu/museum.

