Happenings

Open Mic Night

The slam poetry team will host an open mic night from 10 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theatre.

AMOCA Exhibit

Ceramic artist Alison Petty Ragguette will host an opening reception for her exhibit, “OUTCAST,” 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the American Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona. Admission is free.

Peruvian Art

The opening reception for “Salon De Pintura Peruana En California” will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Latino Art Museum in Pomona. The show is curated by Ivan Fernandez-Davila.

Art Walk

The Pomona art walk will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Pomona. The event is free to the public.

National Collection

The opening reception “A Shared Legacy: Selections from the Kress Collection” will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Pomona College Museum of Art. The selections will feature artwork representing European heritage.

Love A Fair

Cathy Garcia and Jimmy Purcell will give art demonstrations during the Love A Fair Fiesta, which will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the dA Center for the Arts in Pomona. Garcia will be doing mosaics, and Purcell will be doing comics and sketches.

Quilting Art

The 2nd Story Gallery in San Dimas will be open from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The gallery will feature work from Maryann Rachford, Meredith Bailey and Patricia Bailey. Admission is free.

—Celene Vargas