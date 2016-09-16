Happenings

Portrait Exhibition

“Imitations of Self,” a photography portrait exhibition, curated by senior photography major Jerrison White, is on display in Miller Hall’s Ground Floor Gallery. The exhibit runs through Oct. 2.

‘After Selma’

“After Selma,” an exhibit of photography from Joshua Rashaad McFadden, is on display in the Carlson Gallery in Miller Hall through Oct. 14.

Latin Music Fest

ULV will host a Latin Music Festival featuring music by Grammy nominee Calixto Oviendo and his band the Cuban Jazz Train. Salsa group La Tematik will also perform. The festival, part of the Sundays at the Morgan series, will be at 5 p.m., Sept. 25 in Morgan Auditorium. Admission is $20 suggested donation.

Live Music

The theater department will host Sleep Club, a local band, from 10 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday in the Jane Dibbell Cabaret Theatre. Admission is free for students and guests.

Pomona Street Fair

The Pomona Art Collector’s Street Fair will host vendors, food trucks and live music starting at 8 p.m., Sept. 24, along the historic Antique Row in Pomoma.

‘Drawing Blood’

Artist Molly Crabapple, a contributing editor for VICE, will read from her memoir, “Drawing Blood” at 7 p.m., Oct. 6, at Garrison Theater at Scripps College in Claremont. The event is free. Tickets and registration are required.

­

–Kendra Craighead