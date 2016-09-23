Happenings

Latin Music Festival

ULV will host a Latin Music Festival featuring music by Grammy nominee Calixto Oviendo and his band the Cuban Jazz Train. Salsa group La Tematik will also perform. The festival will be at 5 p.m. Sunday in Morgan Auditorium. Admission is $20 suggested donation.

‘La Cage aux Folles’

“La Cage aux Folles” the musical, which inspired the movie “The Birdcage,” about a drag club owner on the French Riviera and his family issues, runs through Oct. 8 at the Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont. For tickets and information, call 909-626-1254.

Claremont Art Showcase

The City of Claremont Human Services Depart­ment will host its second annual art showcase through Nov. 26 at the Alexander Hughes Com­munity Center. The exhibit is open at various times during the week. For more information call 909-399-5490.

‘Outcast’

The ceramic art exhibit “Outcast” features objects of porcelain and silicone described as chaotic, messy and celebratory of the “awkwardly beautiful aspects of life.” The show, by ceramic artist Alison Petty Ragguette runs through Oct. 31 at the American Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona. For more information, visit amoca.org.

Pomona Street Faire

The Collectors Street Faire will host antique vendors, food trucks and live music from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along three blocks of the historic Antique Row in Pomona. The event is free. For more information, visit downtownpomona.org.

–Tyler Evains, Kendra Craighead