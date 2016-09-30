Happenings

Sundays at the Morgan
Vocalist and veena player Geetha Bennett, an Indian-Western fusion artist, will be the second featured music act for this year’s Sundays at the Morgan series at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in Morgan Auditorium. For more information call 909-448-4589.
‘La Cage aux Folles’
“La Cage aux Folles,” the musical that inspired the movie “The Birdcage,” is about a drag club owner on the French Riviera and his family issues. The musical will run until Oct. 8 at the Candlelight Dinner Theater in Claremont. For more information call 909-626-1254.
Claremont Art Showcase
The City of Claremont Human Services Department will host its second annual art showcase through Nov. 26 at the Alexander Hughes Community Center. The exhibit is open at various times during the week. For more information contact Aurelia Brogan at abrogan@ci.claremont.ca.us or 909-399-5490.
‘Outcast’
Ceramic art exhibit “Outcast” will feature unique pieces modeled after ordinary objects. The exhibit will run through Oct. 30 at The American Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona. For more information visit amoca.org.
Ross Gay Poetry Reading
Ross Gay, winner of the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, will give a reading from his collection “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Claremont Library. For more information call 909-621-8974.
—Tyler Evains, Kendra Craighead
