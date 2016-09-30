Happenings

Sundays at the Morgan

Vocalist and veena player Geetha Bennett, an Indian-Western fus­ion artist, will be the second featured music act for this year’s Sundays at the Morgan series at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 in Morgan Auditorium. For more information call 909-448-4589.

‘La Cage aux Folles’

“La Cage aux Folles,” the musical that inspired the movie “The Birdcage,” is about a drag club owner on the French Riviera and his family issues. The musical will run until Oct. 8 at the Candlelight Dinner Theater in Claremont. For more information call 909-626-1254.

Claremont Art Showcase

The City of Claremont Human Services Depart­ment will host its second annual art showcase through Nov. 26 at the Alexander Hughes Com­munity Center. The exhibit is open at various times during the week. For more information contact Aurelia Brogan at abrogan@ci.claremont.ca.us or 909-399-5490.

‘Outcast’

Ceramic art exhibit “Outcast” will feature uni­que pieces mod­­eled aft­er ordinary objects. The exhibit will run through Oct. 30 at The Am­erican Museum of Ceramic Art in Pomona. For more information visit amoca.org.

Ross Gay Poetry Reading

Ross Gay, winner of the Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award, will give a reading from his collection “Cata­log of Unabashed Gratitude,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Claremont Library. For more information call 909-621-8974.

