Leopard Scoreboard

September 9, 2016
At The Buzzer

Football, Sept. 3
La Verne – 29
Pudget Sound – 31

Women’s Soccer, Sept. 3
La Verne – 2
Texas-Dallas – 1

Men’s Water Polo, Sept. 3
Fresno Pacific – 14
La Verne – 16

Men’s Soccer, Sept. 7
Chapman – 3
La Verne – 3

Schedule

Friday
Women’s volleyball vs. Washington-St. Louis @ Posada Royale Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s volleyball vs. UC Santa Cruz @ Posada Royale Invitational, 3 p.m.

Saturday
Men’s water polo vs. Long Beach State, 9 a.m.
Women’s volleyball vs. Puget Sound @ Posada Royale Invitational, 2 p.m.
Women’s volleyball vs. Ohio Wesleyan @ Posada Royale Invitational, 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Caltech, 7 p.m.

Sunday
Women’s soccer vs. Embry-Riddle, 7 p.m.

Men's Soccer Standings

 SCIACOverall
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps2-03-0
Redlands1-02-0
Cal Lutheran1-02-1
Chapman0-0-12-0-1
La Verne0-0-12-0-1
Occidental0-11-2-1
Pomona-Pitzer0-11-2
Whittier0-11-2
Caltech0-10-2
