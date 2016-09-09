Leopard Scoreboard

At The Buzzer
Football, Sept. 3
La Verne – 29
Pudget Sound – 31
Women’s Soccer, Sept. 3
La Verne – 2
Texas-Dallas – 1
Men’s Water Polo, Sept. 3
Fresno Pacific – 14
La Verne – 16
Men’s Soccer, Sept. 7
Chapman – 3
La Verne – 3
Men’s Soccer, Sept. 7
Chapman – 3
La Verne – 3
Schedule
Friday
Women’s volleyball vs. Washington-St. Louis @ Posada Royale Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Women’s volleyball vs. UC Santa Cruz @ Posada Royale Invitational, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Men’s water polo vs. Long Beach State, 9 a.m.
Women’s volleyball vs. Puget Sound @ Posada Royale Invitational, 2 p.m.
Women’s volleyball vs. Ohio Wesleyan @ Posada Royale Invitational, 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer vs. Caltech, 7 p.m.
Sunday
Women’s soccer vs. Embry-Riddle, 7 p.m.
Men's Soccer Standings
|SCIAC
|Overall
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|2-0
|3-0
|Redlands
|1-0
|2-0
|Cal Lutheran
|1-0
|2-1
|Chapman
|0-0-1
|2-0-1
|La Verne
|0-0-1
|2-0-1
|Occidental
|0-1
|1-2-1
|Pomona-Pitzer
|0-1
|1-2
|Whittier
|0-1
|1-2
|Caltech
|0-1
|0-2
No comments yet.