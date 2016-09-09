Leopard Scoreboard

At The Buzzer

Football, Sept. 3

La Verne – 29

Pudget Sound – 31

Women’s Soccer, Sept. 3

La Verne – 2

Texas-Dallas – 1

Men’s Water Polo, Sept. 3

Fresno Pacific – 14

La Verne – 16

Men’s Soccer, Sept. 7

Chapman – 3

La Verne – 3

Men’s Soccer, Sept. 7

Chapman – 3

La Verne – 3

Schedule

Friday

Women’s volleyball vs. Washington-St. Louis @ Posada Royale Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Women’s volleyball vs. UC Santa Cruz @ Posada Royale Invitational, 3 p.m.

Saturday

Men’s water polo vs. Long Beach State, 9 a.m.

Women’s volleyball vs. Puget Sound @ Posada Royale Invitational, 2 p.m.

Women’s volleyball vs. Ohio Wesleyan @ Posada Royale Invitational, 6 p.m.

Men’s soccer vs. Caltech, 7 p.m.

Sunday

Women’s soccer vs. Embry-Riddle, 7 p.m.

Men's Soccer Standings