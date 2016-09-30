Leopards lose drive against Athenas

Hannah Burton

Staff Writer

The women’s volleyball team fell 3-0 to No. 2 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Friday at Frantz Athletic Court.

In a difficult loss for the Leopards, the undefeated Athenas continued their winning streak 25-16, 25-18, 25-17.

“It was a disappointment,” head coach Jenna Panatier said. “We didn’t stick with the program, we didn’t stick with the plan. And so when that happens, you have mental and physical breakdowns that you can’t recover from very easily.”

Senior middle back Kelsi Robinson said the team switched up their entire lineup.

CMS began the first set with eight points from kills.

La Verne, falling behind 8-0, racked up three initial points due to errors.

Robinson, sophomore outside hitter Delaney Lynch and senior setter Tiffany Mancuso were able to advance the team 17-14, with a total of eight kills.

However, CMS maintained momentum winning the first set with a nine-point lead.

Panatier said that the Leopards’ opponent was very distinguished and poised.

“CMS is good at what they do and they did it tonight,” Panatier said.

The Athenas averaged two service aces in each set.

Remaining strong in game two, CMS earned a total of 13 kills and six errors, to La Verne’s eight kills and six errors.

“We could have done a lot better. We practiced this, we tried to come out and execute – it didn’t work – we should have done better,” Robinson said.

In the third set, CMS started with a five-point lead over the Leopards before a kill by junior outside hitter Marisa Rojo.

The team then closely followed CMS, 11-8.

“In the beginning we were sticking with them,” Lynch said. “We were only down a few points at a time, but once they hit 20 points it was kind of downhill from there. We couldn’t really get it back.”

CMS took the final win with a nine-point advantage and ended the match with 71 digs and six aces.

La Verne finished with a total of 44 digs, 15 from sophomore libero Kristen Sanchez.

Lynch hit one service ace and seven kills.

Senior right side hitter Cassie Thompson earned seven kills on 18 attempts and four digs.

“Today was a tough loss for us,” Lynch said. “We expected a lot more from each other and ourselves, but I think that it’s a good learning experience for the new girls who have never been in that type of situation before, and we’re going to come back from it.”

The women made a comeback Saturday against Occidental, winning 3-0.

The team is now 9-4 overall and 3-2 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

“We’ll be working hard in the gym every single day. We’re preparing for every team to come out as hard as this team did tonight. So, next time we’ll definitely be ready for it,” Lynch said.

The Leopards will face the Pomona-Pitzer Sagehens at 6 p.m. Saturday at Pomona College.

