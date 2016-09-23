Leopards sweep Redlands Bulldogs

Senior outside hitter Delaney Lynch sends over a spike backed up by teammates senior setter Tiffany Mancuso, sophomore libero Sarah Yauchzee, and senior middle blocker Kelsi Robinson. Redlands senior middle hitter Sofia Olsson and freshman defensive specialist Christina Casey attempt to block. Redlands spent a lot of time in Frantz Athletic Court at the net, mid-air, with palms wide open attempting to block the spikes delivered by La Verne. However, the Leopards routed the Bulldogs, 3-0, Saturday./ photo by Michael Savall
