Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

The coming election in November is easily the most important one of my lifetime. We as a nation need to decide whether we are progressing or regressing in our policies. As a veteran of the civil rights and antiwar movements in this country, it sickens me to see people attempting to undo the progress and send us back to a darker, sicker time. We all need to ask ourselves what kind of nation we want; One that is inclusive, equal and equitable, or one that looks eerily like 1840 Mississippi? It is the duty of all citizens to educate themselves regarding the issues and vote for what is right.

Dan Kennan

Adjunct Professor of Sociology