Movie Review: Children’s film fest highlights animation

Celene Vargas

Editorial Director

Animated movies have come a long way since Walt Disney’s “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves,” which had its release in 1937. With companies like Pixar and Dreamworks, animated movies have largely made a shift away from hand-drawn images to computer-generated imagery. It is almost uncommon now to see a theatrical film without the heavy touch of CGI elements.

However, in French film “Phantom Boy,” directed by Jean-Loup Felicioli and Alain Gagnol, the technological advancements are hardly displayed.

Instead, the noir film relies on traditional renderings that interestingly look like they came straight out of a child’s coloring book and heavy topics to draw in viewers.

Taking place in New York City, the 11-year-old phantom boy, Leo, has a special power that allows him to leave his body and fly around the city. He uses his power to help wandering souls return to their sick owners because staying away too long can mean death. It is revealed none of the patients remember him when their souls are returned.

The only exception is police officer Alex, who fell into a brief coma after being injured as a result of a run-in with a criminal with a disfigured face, who is trying to take over the city through a computer virus.

The movie picks up when Alex’s journalist friend, Maria, finds herself in danger after writing an article about the criminal and goes to the docks to gather more information. Alex’s boss will not listen to him when he says he knows where to find the criminal, so Leo and Alex team up to save the reporter using Leo’s power since Alex cannot leave the hospital.

Although the way the plot unfolds is a bit simplistic, the film does not shy away from the hardships of real life, making it compelling.

Leo discovered his power when he was first being treated for a serious illness and only told his younger sister about it.

When the movie begins, he is getting ready to return to the hospital because of a relapse. Through his power, he can see his parents break down in private and how his younger sister copes with having a sick older brother.

It is not as deep as a Pixar movie, but what it lacks in depth, it makes up with its motifs: a child’s selflessness, family hardships, living in a digital era.

Despite its fantastical nature, the movie feels realistic in a way children’s movies sometimes do not, even when exploring the same topics, because of their over-the-top nature.

While there is room for character development, its simplicity is what drives this film.

The film featured voices from Fred Armison and Jared Padalecki.

“Phantom Boy” was just one of the movies shown over the weekend at the Laemmle Claremont 5 movie theater at the Claremont Village for the first International Children’s Film Festival.

The event was coordinated in an effort to inspire children with interests in animation through the art of filmmaking.

Celene Vargas can be reached at celene.vargas@laverne.edu.