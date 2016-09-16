Museum features Latin art

Sharon Lau

Staff Writer

The Latino Art Museum in Pomona welcomed the community to the opening of its exhibition “I Am Proud Of My Heritage,” Saturday.

The museum highlights Latin American artists. Many artists came to the opening to celebrate Latino culture and heritage.

“Latino art is my favorite because of the color, emotion and intensity,” Graciela Horne Nardi said, founder of the Latino Art Museum and University of La Verne alumna. “Every artwork describes the situation and struggles of those countries. It makes me feel a lot of emotions.”

Artist Guillermo Pacheco is originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, and is currently on vacation in North America. Pacheco has been painting since the age of 12, and he entered the exhibition through a recommendation from a friend from the same region.

“It’s a tremendous honor just to be here and to be represented in this exhibition,” Pacheco said. “A lot of things inspired me to paint, and I want to show the culture and landscape of Oaxaca through my artwork in an abstract and figurative way.”

The reception attracted many art enthusiasts, families, artists and students. University of La Verne senior international studies major Randy Sammons attended the exhibition with his friends.

“I know a lot about Spanish culture and art because I studied Spanish as a kid, and I have also traveled to Spain, Peru, Mexico and Costa Rica,” Sammons said.

“Each thing evokes different emotions and questions because that is the whole point; there is no specific thing that can be applied to every piece of art. Hispanic art has a very different and specific theme,” he said.

Bruce Cruickshank is one of Nardi’s good friends and comes to the museum at least once a month.

He comes to view the huge collection of art it has and to learn more about Latino art.

“I relate a lot to Latino art, but I didn’t know anything about it until I met Garciela,” Cruickshank said. “She is so involved and draws from so many cultures from within the Latino cultures that I have become fascinated with.”

Cruickshank’s favorite art piece is by Latina artist Carla Wong. He explained that there is a common misconception that all Latinos are of Spanish descent, but it is actually very diverse.

“Latino art shows a lot of ethnic pride and the value of the culture they live in,” Cruickshank said. “And a love of color and figurative boldness, and I like that.”

Nardi graduated from the University in 2001 with a bachelor’s degree in finance, a master’s in leadership and management and a certificate in non-profit organization.

Originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina, she moved to New Orleans in 1984 to open a gallery with a coffee house. In 1990, she decided it was better to move to California and open a museum.

Since its opening 15 years ago, the Latino Art Museum has collected more than 900 permanent collections. Nardi said she plans to expand in the future due to the large quantity of art pieces they possess and to have more exhibitions to celebrate Latino art.

The Latino Art Museum is located in the Pomona Arts Colony, at 281 S. Thomas Street.

The gallery is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Saturday.

Sharon Lau can be reached at sharon.lau@laverne.edu.