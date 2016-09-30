New food director has full plate

Alexandra Felton

Staff Writer

Lalania “Lani” Bidwell started this fall as new general manager for dining and catering services on campus.

Bidwell, a veteran with our food service provider Bon Appétit, worked previously with the company at Mary­mount California University and, more recently, at the California Institute for the Arts as General Manager from 2006 to 2016. Not only was she Manager of the Year for Bon Appétit Management Company Western Region in 2010, but she has experience in café construction and design.

Bidwell said she is excited to serve University of La Verne.

“I am ready for this new chapter in my life,” Bidwell said.

Bidwell has already made some small but noticeable changes, such as adding sushi at Barbara’s Place and other such grab-and-go items.

Some larger changes she hopes to make include a new café on campus that would possibly in a new dorm building.

Bidwell said students and faculty have made her feel welcome.

Gabriella Cuevas-Silva, a junior business major, said she’s already noticed changes.

“I have not been a fan of the food before at Davenport (Dining Hall),” Cuevas-Silva said. “But the carne asada nachos are my favorite overall food choice at the school.”

Students, of course, have expectations, questions and suggestions for the upcoming year.

“As a member of the Dining Committee, I do all that I can to advocate on behalf of the students ensuring that their best interests are kept in mind when making decisions together,” said ASULV Senator Rachel Stewart. “I am very excited to be working with Lani to continue promoting positive changes in Davenport and Barbara’s Place.”

Bidwell, whose parents ran a restaurant, knew from a young age that she wanted to work with food. At 15 she began working for her parents.

“Food service was destined to be in my blood,” Bidwell said. “I did (study) pre-dentistry … but I always found myself successfully back in this line of work.”

Bidwell said she was intrigued by La Verne when she attended the President’s Gala. She loved the school’s energy and direction.

“It was positively different than other colleges that I’ve worked for,” Bidwell said. “Working at a sports-oriented private school, versus an arts school with no sports in their student body is a change in atmosphere,” Bidwell said.

Bidwell said she’s particularly excited to be here at the start of the 125th anniversary with many celebrations planned that call for catered food.

Alexandra Felton can be reached at alexandra.felton@laverne.edu.